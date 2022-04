Barclay "Robbie" Robertson Thinking of you is easy, I do it every day, Missing you is the heartache that never goes away. All I have are memories and a picture in frame. Your memory is a keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. I Loved you then, I love you still, and I always will. Your wife, Claudet



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.