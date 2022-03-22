Barclay "Robbie" Robertson Two years have passed now, Rob, and the pain of losing you is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with. I miss those healing hugs, and you saying everything is going to be okay. I miss those long talks we used to have that only soulmates can share. Walking life's path with you was the greatest gift of my life. I thank you for touching all of our lives. We are all better people for having known you. Love forever, Your wife, Claudet



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 22, 2022.