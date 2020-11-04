Basil Eugene Wray, age 91, of Thornton, Colorado, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away in Thornton on October 29, 2020. Basil was born September 14, 1929 in Council Bluffs to the late Clark R. and Theone (Bartholomew) Wray. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1947 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Basil married Jacquelyn Miller on August 30, 1957. They were blessed with four children, Mary, Virginia, Amy and Steven. Basil was a truck driver for 45 years retiring in 1995. He was of the Lutheran faith. In addition to his parents, Basil was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Wray in 2007; brothers, Philip (Barbara) Wray, Donald (Donna) Wray, James (Rowena) Wray and sister, Lois (Robert) Caughey. Basil is survived by his children, Mary E. (William Grace) Wray of Seattle, Washington, Virginia L. (Jeff Adams) Wray of Thornton, Colorado, Amy S. Wray of Chandler, Arizona, Steven A. (Bart Lantz) Wray of Denver, Colorado; granddaughters, Sarah Grace, Madaleine Grace, Victoria Adams; grandson, Sam Adams; sisters, Anne (Brian) Hawkes of Council Bluffs, Gloria (Rodney) Dahlquist of Omaha, Lorraine (Richard) DenHerder of Bennington, Nebraska, nieces and nephews. Graveside service and burial, Thursday, 1 p.m. in Ridgewood Cemetery. Military rites will be tendered by the American Legion Post #2. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 4, 2020.