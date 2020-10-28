Menu
Bernadine Pendegraft
Bernadine Pendegraft, 86, of Creston, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Creston. Bernadine NaWacy (McKinney) Pendegraft, daughter of Clarence Charles McKinney and Irma Inez (Norton) McKinney, was born on October 25, 1934, in Henderson, IA. She was educated in the Henderson Community Schools and graduated from there with the class of 1952. She was united in marriage to Donald Pendegraft in 1952. They later divorced. Surviving Bernadine are her children, Michael (Susan) Pendegraft, Ron (Teresa) Pendegraft, Ellen Hatcher, Carol (Shane) McKean, Richard (Julie) Pendegraft and Debra (Jerry) Janing; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Bowen and Janice Duysen; brother-in-law James Osler. She was preceded in death by her parents, two great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Wyatt Pendegraft, sister Evelyn Osler, son-in-law Lemuel James Hatcher and brother-in-law Floyd Bowen. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Burial will be at a later date at the Farm Creek Cemetery in rural Henderson, IA. Open visitation with family receiving friends will be at 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service, Friday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Memorials can be given to the Community Center in Henderson. Online condolences can be given at www.powersfh.com.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 28, 2020.
