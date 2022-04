Betty (Charles) Armendariz December 15, 2021 Preceded in death by husband John Armendariz, Sr. Survived by daughters Sharon (Jorge) and Nita; sons John, Jr. and Tony; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; brother Donald Charles (Clara) and sister Karen Wilson. Many family and friends. No funeral services; Inurnment and memorial at a later date.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 2, 2022.