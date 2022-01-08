Betty E. Carter, age 94, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 7, 2022, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Betty was born May 26, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late Emil and Edna (Robinson) Harrings. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1945. Betty married Joseph B. Carter on April 6, 1947, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 5 children. She was a homemaker and a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 2012; granddaughters, Carrie Carter and Janna Fienhold; sister, Marjorie Jones; and brothers, William, Robert and David Harrings. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Robert) Fienhold, of Council Bluffs, Marcia (Miles) Bradley, of Chamberlain, S.D., Sheryl (Doug Jenson) Ziegler, of Fremont, Neb.; sons, Donald Carter, of Laredo, Texas, Thomas Carter, of Carter Lake, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with a lunch following at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund.