Betty Carter
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Betty E. Carter, age 94, of Council Bluffs, passed away January 7, 2022, at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Betty was born May 26, 1927, in Council Bluffs, to the late Emil and Edna (Robinson) Harrings. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1945. Betty married Joseph B. Carter on April 6, 1947, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 5 children. She was a homemaker and a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 2012; granddaughters, Carrie Carter and Janna Fienhold; sister, Marjorie Jones; and brothers, William, Robert and David Harrings. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Robert) Fienhold, of Council Bluffs, Marcia (Miles) Bradley, of Chamberlain, S.D., Sheryl (Doug Jenson) Ziegler, of Fremont, Neb.; sons, Donald Carter, of Laredo, Texas, Thomas Carter, of Carter Lake, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, with a lunch following at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to the church or to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a wonderful lady. I met her while attending 5th Ave UMC. She raised great children and loved her grandchildren. My heart goes out to her family.
John Davis
Friend
January 10, 2022
