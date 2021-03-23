Menu
Betty Hensley
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Betty Lois Hensley age 97, passed away March 17, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Betty was born, January 19, 1924 in Council Bluffs to the late Levi and Myrtle (Emerton) Mullen. She worked many years at Interstate Machine and Supply in Clerical work. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence "Bud" Hensley, brothers Earl, Allen, Robert and Aubry Mullen, sisters Dorothy Oles, Della DeVol, step daughter Sandra Ann McKeon. Betty is survived by sister Barbara Scott, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
