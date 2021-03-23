Betty Lois Hensley age 97, passed away March 17, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Betty was born, January 19, 1924 in Council Bluffs to the late Levi and Myrtle (Emerton) Mullen. She worked many years at Interstate Machine and Supply in Clerical work. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clarence "Bud" Hensley, brothers Earl, Allen, Robert and Aubry Mullen, sisters Dorothy Oles, Della DeVol, step daughter Sandra Ann McKeon. Betty is survived by sister Barbara Scott, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., all at funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.