Betty L. Raygor, age 91, passed away November 9, 2020. She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on May 2, 1929, to the late Hugo and Ethel (McLaughlin) Steppuhn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Raygor; son, Randall Raygor; siblings, Fern Baugh, Jack Steppuhn, Walter Steppuhn and William Steppuhn. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Duane Rief; grandchildren, David Rief, Andrew Rief (Laura) and Betty Oberle (Matt); great grandchildren, Adam and Vicky Rief, Thomas, Nicholas and Megan Oberle. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday November 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Community of Christ Food Pantry.