Betty A. Larsen, age 100, passed away December 19, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1920 in Hastings, Nebraska to the late Jacob and Marita (Poush) Tilger. She moved to Council Bluffs in 1938 and married Fred "Fritz" Hansen on November 14, 1942. She graduated from Barnes Beauty School in 1952 and was a cosmetologist for 54 years. Fritz passed away in 1972. She married Otto "Bud" Larsen in 1975. He passed in 2001. She is survived by her son, Duncan Hansen; daughter, Toni (Joe) Gaskin; step children, Terry (Grace) Larsen, Dennis (Linda) Larsen, Joe (Kathy) Larsen, Sharon Clatterbuck, Connie (Rich) Kaiser; step daughter-in-law, Tina Larsen; and a host of other family and friends. It was Betty's wish to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.