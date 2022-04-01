Betty Ann McGruder age 66, Council Bluffs, passed away March 29th 2022. Betty was born in Omaha, NE; on June 1, 1955 to John and Helen (Laughlin) Owens and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973. Betty will be remembered as a passionate mother and grandmother with a strong work ethic, who was a kind and caring neighbor. Betty was always willing to tackle new projects around the house. She is preceded in death by her father John Owens, husbands Dale Trautman and James McGruder. Survivors include daughters Carrie McGruder Fischer and husband Doug, Neola, IA; Katie L. McGruder, Council Bluffs, Kellie Poen and husband Nick, St. Peters, Missouri, grandchildren Izzy, Caleb, Kylie, Evelyn and Jacquelyn, mother Helen Robinson, sisters Janet Hansen, Mary Colburn all of Omaha, brother Jerry Owens Council Bluffs, sister Debbie Rybar and husband Terry, brothers Gary Owens, Shawn Robinson all Omaha, several nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by Celebration of Betty's life at 4:30 p.m., all at funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Iowa School for the Deaf, CDLS Foundation and American Lung Association
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 1, 2022.