Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty McGruder
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Betty Ann McGruder age 66, Council Bluffs, passed away March 29th 2022. Betty was born in Omaha, NE; on June 1, 1955 to John and Helen (Laughlin) Owens and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1973. Betty will be remembered as a passionate mother and grandmother with a strong work ethic, who was a kind and caring neighbor. Betty was always willing to tackle new projects around the house. She is preceded in death by her father John Owens, husbands Dale Trautman and James McGruder. Survivors include daughters Carrie McGruder Fischer and husband Doug, Neola, IA; Katie L. McGruder, Council Bluffs, Kellie Poen and husband Nick, St. Peters, Missouri, grandchildren Izzy, Caleb, Kylie, Evelyn and Jacquelyn, mother Helen Robinson, sisters Janet Hansen, Mary Colburn all of Omaha, brother Jerry Owens Council Bluffs, sister Debbie Rybar and husband Terry, brothers Gary Owens, Shawn Robinson all Omaha, several nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by Celebration of Betty's life at 4:30 p.m., all at funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Iowa School for the Deaf, CDLS Foundation and American Lung Association.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.