Beulah Irene Chappell February 19, 1926 September 28, 2021 Preceded in death by loving husband Delbert L. Chappell Sr.; sons Kenneth Richard Hulett Sr. and Raymond Eugene Hulett; daughters Beverly Ann McNaught, Roberta Grace Walling, Gerie Lynn (Charles) Williams; grandsons Wayne, Richard, and Patrick Schoville; 5 siblings. Survived by children Douglas Wayne (Nancy) Hulett Sr. and Patricia "Patty" Hulett-Bell; 19 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; sons-in-law George McNaught and Roy Walling; large extended family. Visitation will be Fri, October 8, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a Funeral service starting at 11 a.m. All at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.