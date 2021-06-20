Beverlee Darlene (Davis) Powell, age 88, of Crescent, passed away May 23, 2021 at her home, after a lengthy illness of pulmonary fibrosis. Beverlee was born September 8, 1932, in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Lawrence W. and Erma Babe (Christoffersen) Davis. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson H.S. Beverlee married John A. Powell Sr. on June 18, 1949. They were blessed with 5 children, John Jr., Laura, Connie, Garold, and Amy. Besides spend-ing time with her family and friends, Beverlee had a passion for cooking, traveling, taking pictures, watching sports, game shows and bird watching. Beverlee was well known for her impressive green thumb, with the ability to grow beautiful plants and flowers. Beverlee was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John A. Powell Sr. in 2011; brother, Lawrence E. "Bud" Davis; sister, Beulah Jean Neal. She is survived by her 5 children, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and close friends. A graveside service was held at the Grange cemetery.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 20, 2021.