The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Beverly Archer
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Beverly Archer, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home on March 26, 2021. She was born on September 28, 1949 to William and Eleanor (Bryson) Wall in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis McComb; brother, James Wall; nieces, Emmyann, and Cynthia; and nephew, Salvador. Beverly is survived by her spouse, Dan Archer; sons, Nicholas (Tawny), and Travis (Ashley) Archer; brothers, William (Lois) Wall, and Lloyd (Judy) Wall; sisters, Barbara Matthews, Yvonne (Roy) Bacchi, Lucinda (Richard) Spreng, and Maryann Martinez; grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxon, and Lucille; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2303 Butler St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503). Funeral Service will be on Monday, March 29, at 10 a.m., also at the Church. Burial will be in Hazel Dell Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2303 Butler Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
29
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2303 Butler Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Momma Archer (I called her Mrs. Archer one time and got yelled yet ;-) ) will be missed by so many. She helped a lot of "her kids" get through rough patches. I'm grateful to have known her and learned from her.
Calla Hines
Friend
April 1, 2021
