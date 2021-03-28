Beverly Archer, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home on March 26, 2021. She was born on September 28, 1949 to William and Eleanor (Bryson) Wall in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis McComb; brother, James Wall; nieces, Emmyann, and Cynthia; and nephew, Salvador. Beverly is survived by her spouse, Dan Archer; sons, Nicholas (Tawny), and Travis (Ashley) Archer; brothers, William (Lois) Wall, and Lloyd (Judy) Wall; sisters, Barbara Matthews, Yvonne (Roy) Bacchi, Lucinda (Richard) Spreng, and Maryann Martinez; grandchildren, Olivia, Jaxon, and Lucille; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (2303 Butler St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503). Funeral Service will be on Monday, March 29, at 10 a.m., also at the Church. Burial will be in Hazel Dell Cemetery.