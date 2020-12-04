Beverly Dollen, age 71, of Minden, Iowa, passed away at Mercy Hospital November 29, 2020. She was born May 20, 1949, to J. William & Estella (Bertelsen) Witt in Council Bluffs, IA. Beverly was preceded in death by her father, J. William Witt; son, Jay Dollen; brother, Robert Witt; sister, Becky Ring. Beverly is survived by her husband of 52 years, LeRoy Dollen; mother, Estella Witt; children, Rochelle Parks, Jon Dollen and Kaylee Schneckloth (Jason); daughter-in-law, Jodi Dollen; siblings, Barbara Heikes (Tim), Bonnie Ausdemore (Marion) and Brian Witt (Dawn); brother-in-law, Tom Ring; sister-in-law, Bonnie Sorensen; grandchildren, Lexie Kramer (Tim), Chelsey Phillips (Joe), Riley Dollen (Bethany), Delainey Dollen, Quincey, Macie, Colbie, Hank and Cal Schneckloth; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Knickson, Norah and Ben; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation without family present will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, December 06, 2020. There will be a private family graveside service. The family will direct memorials.