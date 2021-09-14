Billy L. Williams, age 83, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born February 17, 1938 in Council Bluffs to the late Vernon and Alice Viola (Jarvis) Williams. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957 and proudly served his country in the Iowa National Guard. Bill married Charlene Robinson on June 16, 1959 in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. They were blessed with three sons, Randy, Christopher and Kirk. Bill was an automotive machinist owning B&J Machine from 1980-2019 and Williams Brothers Racing. He also worked at Genuine Auto Parts (NAPA) for 18 years. Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlene Williams of Council Bluffs; sons, Randy J. Williams of Missouri Valley, Iowa, Christopher L. (Debi) Williams of Council Bluffs, Kirk L. (Debbie) Williams of Glenwood, Iowa; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Entombment in the Ridgewood Mausoleum with full military rites. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. Memorials are suggested to St. Croix Hospice.