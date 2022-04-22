Bobette Sue "Bobbie" Wickman, age 69, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on April 18, 2022. Bobbie Bobette was born November 12, 1952 in Council Bluffs to Robert and LaVonne (Shepherd) Wickman. She graduated from El Modena High School, Orange, California in 1971. Bobbie Bobette was a Certified Nurse Assistant. She loved women's college softball and was an avid KC Chief fan. Bobbie Bobette loved living in Iowa. She gave with all her heart and would do anything for anybody. Bobbie Bobette was a bright star and a free spirit. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and nephew, Brian Thurber. Bobbie Bobette is survived by her mother, LaVonne Biddle of Newport Beach, California; sisters, Cindy (Ron) Foster of Loveland, Colorado, Shelley (Skip) Northcott of Borrego Springs, California; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Celebration of Life visitation, Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. with remarks by friend Kenny Ring at 3:30 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions. Fly High Bobbie.