Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bobette Wickman
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Bobette Sue "Bobbie" Wickman, age 69, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on April 18, 2022. Bobbie Bobette was born November 12, 1952 in Council Bluffs to Robert and LaVonne (Shepherd) Wickman. She graduated from El Modena High School, Orange, California in 1971. Bobbie Bobette was a Certified Nurse Assistant. She loved women's college softball and was an avid KC Chief fan. Bobbie Bobette loved living in Iowa. She gave with all her heart and would do anything for anybody. Bobbie Bobette was a bright star and a free spirit. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and nephew, Brian Thurber. Bobbie Bobette is survived by her mother, LaVonne Biddle of Newport Beach, California; sisters, Cindy (Ron) Foster of Loveland, Colorado, Shelley (Skip) Northcott of Borrego Springs, California; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Celebration of Life visitation, Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. with remarks by friend Kenny Ring at 3:30 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions. Fly High Bobbie.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.