Bonnie Bolte, age 98, passed away June 27, 2021. She was born on October 30, 1922 to Guy and Emma (Davis) Custer in their home near Silver City, IA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.F. "Kelly" Bolte and 2 infant grandchildren. Bonnie is survived by her children, Ann Vorthmann (Bill), Marshall (Linda) Bolte, Owen (Carol) Bolte; 6 grandchildren, Rachel Dyke, Sarah (Adam) Vandevanter, Evan (Kristen) Bolte, Karl Bolte, Kaleb (Caitlin) Bolte, Kelsey (Josh) Carper; 10 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. The memorials are suggested to Jennie Edmundson Foundation.