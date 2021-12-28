Bonnie Snyder, age 88, passed away December 17, 2021. She was born August 5, 1933 to Clarence and Buelah (Darbin) Jackson in Honey Creek, IA. Bonnie lived in Council Bluffs, IA the majority of her life until moving to the east coast, but she made her way back to the midwest. Bonnie enjoyed her friends, family, and eating out. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Wilson and her son, Tom Bettcher. Bonnie is survived by children, Vicky (Tim) Pistone, Mary (Samuel) Perales, Deb (Pat) Lenihan, Darrel (Lisa) Bettcher, and Kevin Bettcher; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Services are pending.