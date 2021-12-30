Brandon Scott Bryen, age 36, passed away at Mercy Hospital December 26, 2021. He was born July 10, 1985 to Merle and Karen (Blackman) Bryen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Brandon enjoyed fishing, hunting, haunted houses, camping and spending time with his kids. He was preceded in death by father, Merle Bryen. Brandon is survived by children, Damion "DJ" Bryen, Ida Bryen and Allen "AJ" Bryen; mother, Karen Bryen; siblings, Allen (Robin) Bryen and Christeena Bryen and Aaron (Jeremy Grantham) Bryen; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Private services will be held. The family will direct memorials.