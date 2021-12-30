Menu
Brandon Bryen
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Brandon Scott Bryen, age 36, passed away at Mercy Hospital December 26, 2021. He was born July 10, 1985 to Merle and Karen (Blackman) Bryen in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Brandon enjoyed fishing, hunting, haunted houses, camping and spending time with his kids. He was preceded in death by father, Merle Bryen. Brandon is survived by children, Damion "DJ" Bryen, Ida Bryen and Allen "AJ" Bryen; mother, Karen Bryen; siblings, Allen (Robin) Bryen and Christeena Bryen and Aaron (Jeremy Grantham) Bryen; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Private services will be held. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Love, Kim and LaCoda
January 12, 2022
