Brian Jensen, age 58, passed away December 15, 2021. He was born January 14, 1963, to Donald and Joan (Smith) Jensen in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Brian enjoyed riding and putting a lot of miles on his motorcycle, doing things around the house, spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Joan Jensen; siblings, Joan Gold, Stephen E. Jensen, Michael L. Jensen, and James A. Jensen. Brian is survived by wife, Kathy Jensen; step-son, Casey Wuster; step-daughter, Tana Aguado; siblings, Karen (Ron) Sikora of Woodville TX, Kathy (Mark) Ryan of Centerville TX, and Laurie (John) Pfeffer of Watertown MN; 6 grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held at Rebel's Church, 600 16th Ave on January 01, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The family will direct memorials.