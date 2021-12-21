Menu
Brian Jensen
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Brian Jensen, age 58, passed away December 15, 2021. He was born January 14, 1963, to Donald and Joan (Smith) Jensen in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. Brian enjoyed riding and putting a lot of miles on his motorcycle, doing things around the house, spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Joan Jensen; siblings, Joan Gold, Stephen E. Jensen, Michael L. Jensen, and James A. Jensen. Brian is survived by wife, Kathy Jensen; step-son, Casey Wuster; step-daughter, Tana Aguado; siblings, Karen (Ron) Sikora of Woodville TX, Kathy (Mark) Ryan of Centerville TX, and Laurie (John) Pfeffer of Watertown MN; 6 grandchildren. A Celebration of life will be held at Rebel's Church, 600 16th Ave on January 01, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Rebel's Church
600 16th Ave, Council Bluffs
