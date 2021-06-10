Bruce L. Gillette, 71, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away June 5, 2021, at his home. Bruce was born on March 20, 1950, in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from Saint Albert High School in 1969. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother Raymonde VanCleave and step father Harold Gillette. Bruce is survived by beloved life partner Carolyn Sue Corwin; daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Jeremy Grimm of Bennington, NE; brother and spouse Steven and Patti Gillette; sister and spouse Patricia and Harold VanCleave all of Council Bluffs. Funeral Information: Bruce will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 10, 2021.