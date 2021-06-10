Menu
Bruce Gillette
Bruce L. Gillette, 71, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away June 5, 2021, at his home. Bruce was born on March 20, 1950, in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated from Saint Albert High School in 1969. Bruce was preceded in death by his mother Raymonde VanCleave and step father Harold Gillette. Bruce is survived by beloved life partner Carolyn Sue Corwin; daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Jeremy Grimm of Bennington, NE; brother and spouse Steven and Patti Gillette; sister and spouse Patricia and Harold VanCleave all of Council Bluffs. Funeral Information: Bruce will be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 10, 2021.
One of my best memories of the times we shared at the National Game Refuge the area of Missouri I grew up in. It's been 3 months and I'm missing you more than ever.
Sue
September 6, 2021
So Sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. We lived across the street from him on Ave D for 33 yrs. Bruce was our"neighborhood watch", as he frequently sat up many nights and watched TV in his garage. And if we ever needed a tool that you didn't have well check with Bruce because most likely he did! Great guy! He will be missed!
Jerry and Theresa Stevens
Friend
June 30, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of Bruce's passing, I knew he had been I'll for while. I had many conversations with him at Comic City, we would talk about our shared interests. But sometimes I would just sit and listen to his stories, he had an interesting life. And as a result he was a wise person that I looked up to. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be missed.
Danny Haines
Friend
June 24, 2021
Sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. I enjoyed our conversations the last few years. Bruce will be missed by his family and others and I pray for their comfort during there time of grieving. Bruce is now at peace and is in the presence of the lord. God Bless.
Alvin Edmunds
Friend
June 20, 2021
Barb
June 13, 2021
Bruce, you have been my life partner for 24 years. Watching you suffer for so long has been heartbreaking, but you are now in a better place. I've felt so loved and up to the end you were still making me laugh. Words can't Express how much I miss you, My Love.
Sue Corwin
Other
June 11, 2021
Steve & Patti. Sorry to hear about Bruce. I will always remember the times at your house on sylvan dr. God Bless.
George Farrage
June 10, 2021
Steve and Patti, sorry for your loss. God Bless. Mark and Heather Medeiros
mark medeiros
Other
June 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of this. Boy did we have a time at the railroad. All the years we spent together working and just living. Some of the greatest, and hard times. We all were definitely a group. Have nothing but good memories. Sorry we didn't get together one last time. GOD BLESS YOU PAL!
Kevin Nugent
Work
June 10, 2021
