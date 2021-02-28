Carl Raymond Brandenburg, age 84, passed away at Fox Run Assisted Living Community in Council Bluffs on January 29, 2021. He was born on August 22, 1936 to the late Euel and Zelma (Taylor) Brandenburg in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Carl graduated from Missouri Valley High School. He married Helen Nuzum on August 26, 1956. He was a police officer for the Council Bluffs Police Department for 13 years, and then worked at Council Bluffs Savings Bank for 17 years. He owned and operated On Line ATM services until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of Excelsior Lodge, Scottish Rites, and Tangier Shrine of Omaha. He was also a member of the Motor "B" Patrol and was the treasurer for many years. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; sister-in-law, Sharon Nuzum; and brother-in-law, Mark Curry. Carl is survived by his two sons, Mark (Michele), and Scott (Lea); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Micah, and Reagan; brother, Garland (Karen); nieces, nephews; and a host of other family and friends. A service will be held in the spring. Carl was interred in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Council Bluffs.