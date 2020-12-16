Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carl Tedesco
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Carl Tedesco age 97 of Council Bluffs was born on November 30, 1923 in South Omaha, Nebraska to August and Olga (Casabouna) Tedesco. He passed away peacefully in his sleep December 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs (non-COVID related). Carl graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1943 and proceeded to enlist in the Navy and during World War II served on a transport ship. After the war, Carl married his beloved Mary Patricia Hill on January 31, 1948 and they were together for 67 years. His career path was as a carpenter helping to build or remodel many homes, offices, businesses and even a power plant by Sioux City. His last 10 years of work were spent as the carpenter at Lewis Central Community Schools. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed many activities and helping everyone. He was a member of the American Legion Rainbow Post #2 for 77 years; lifetime member of Sons of Italy; built one of the front facing altars at Holy Family; volunteer coach of Holy Family junior high basketball for 20+ years; the friendly neighborhood mechanic and carpenter, plus, he was considered the "unofficial" yet "official fix it" person for the Sisters of Mercy convent at Holy Family. Carl was preceded in death by his wife Mary Patricia (Hill) Tedesco; his parents August and Olga Tedesco; three sisters Angel, Anne and Frances. Survivors include his children John Tedesco (Anita), Paul Tedesco (Patti), Mark Tedesco (Jane), Tom Tedesco (Cheryl), Mary Yockey (Kevin); 13 Grandchildren; 32 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 17th from 5 to 9 p.m., with a Rosary Recitation beginning at 6 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, December 18th at Holy Family Church starting at 10 a.m. Carl will be laid to rest in Saint Joseph Cemetery, with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Memorials to Holy Family Church, EWTN and St. Albert Catholic Schools.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
17
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Sorry to read that you lost your father. You will miss him so much. He has joined his family and friends in heaven. May he RIP.
Julie Heffernan
Friend
December 10, 2021
I just discovered Carl died on today, Friday 10.30 a.m 12-18-2020. So very sorry I missed the wake and funeral and saying hi to the Tedesco's. Everyone knows Carl was a Prince and someone who everyone loved. And someone who taught us all the correct way to do a lay-up; "twist your hand so it goes off the backboard". Carl lived a great life-on behalf of JImmy, Denny, Pat, and John I send love and condolences to John, Paul, Mark, Tom, and Mary Pat. Tedesco's will always be one of the very, very best Holy Family Family's.
Tom Huyck
December 18, 2020
John My thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family. May he rest in peace. Jody
Jody Hargens
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear about your Dad. What a wonderful man he was. I loved to hear stories that you would tell us. From jewelry and his beautiful fingernails being painted. He so loved his Pepsi. Treasurer all the memories that you have in your heart. Love and hugs .
Rex and June Woodbury
December 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May Carl Rest In Peace.
Julie heffernan
December 16, 2020
Tom & Family ~ so sorry for your loss. I have many good memories from the Tedesco house across the street from Holy Family school! He often reminded me that it was OK for me to be my ornery self ~ with a laugh, of course! My prayers & thoughts are with you.
Judi (Pawloski) Thallas
December 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Carl's family. Carl was my best carpenter and completed many projects in my home when I lived in Council Bluffs. He will always was a special friend.
Peggy Lewis
December 16, 2020
I was one of Carl´s player, and probably didn´t fully appreciate the time he put into us kids. What I remember was his quiet dignity and constant smile. He and Mary were wonderful people. They made the world a better place. God bless.
Jim mcQuaid
December 16, 2020
John, so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Thinking of all your family.
Michealia Boysen VanScoy
December 16, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results