Carl Tedesco age 97 of Council Bluffs was born on November 30, 1923 in South Omaha, Nebraska to August and Olga (Casabouna) Tedesco. He passed away peacefully in his sleep December 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs (non-COVID related). Carl graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1943 and proceeded to enlist in the Navy and during World War II served on a transport ship. After the war, Carl married his beloved Mary Patricia Hill on January 31, 1948 and they were together for 67 years. His career path was as a carpenter helping to build or remodel many homes, offices, businesses and even a power plant by Sioux City. His last 10 years of work were spent as the carpenter at Lewis Central Community Schools. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed many activities and helping everyone. He was a member of the American Legion Rainbow Post #2 for 77 years; lifetime member of Sons of Italy; built one of the front facing altars at Holy Family; volunteer coach of Holy Family junior high basketball for 20+ years; the friendly neighborhood mechanic and carpenter, plus, he was considered the "unofficial" yet "official fix it" person for the Sisters of Mercy convent at Holy Family. Carl was preceded in death by his wife Mary Patricia (Hill) Tedesco; his parents August and Olga Tedesco; three sisters Angel, Anne and Frances. Survivors include his children John Tedesco (Anita), Paul Tedesco (Patti), Mark Tedesco (Jane), Tom Tedesco (Cheryl), Mary Yockey (Kevin); 13 Grandchildren; 32 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 17th from 5 to 9 p.m., with a Rosary Recitation beginning at 6 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, December 18th at Holy Family Church starting at 10 a.m. Carl will be laid to rest in Saint Joseph Cemetery, with military rites by the American Legion Post 2. Memorials to Holy Family Church, EWTN and St. Albert Catholic Schools.