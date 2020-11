Carman "Dutch" Schemmer, 83, of Logan, IA passed away Nov. 2nd at Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley, IA. Survivors include his wife, Ginger Schemmer of Logan; children, Rene (Rich) Hiller of Logan; anielle (Tom) Atkinson of Parker, CO; Sharon (Keith) Whitacre of Hudson, OH; Susan (Brad) Frazier of Springdale, AR. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home in Woodbine. The Mass of Christian Burial is Friday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Logan. Friends are invited to the Frazier Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., on Friday for the committal service. Masks are required at the visitation and committal service. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of the arrangements www. fouts funeralhome.com