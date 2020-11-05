Carman "Dutch" Schemmer, 83, of Logan, IA passed away Nov. 2nd at Community Memorial Hospital in Missouri Valley, IA. Survivors include his wife, Ginger Schemmer of Logan; children, Rene (Rich) Hiller of Logan; anielle (Tom) Atkinson of Parker, CO; Sharon (Keith) Whitacre of Hudson, OH; Susan (Brad) Frazier of Springdale, AR. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home in Woodbine. The Mass of Christian Burial is Friday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Logan. Friends are invited to the Frazier Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., on Friday for the committal service. Masks are required at the visitation and committal service. Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine is in charge of the arrangements www. fouts funeralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 5, 2020.