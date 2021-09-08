Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Carol Louise Gergen
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Carol Louise Gergen, age 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Homestead of Crestview in Wichita, KS. She was born October 13, 1934, in Council Bluffs, IA. She married James Bernard Gergen, of Dallas, S.D., on June 9, 1956. They had four children. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Gergen; daughter, Tina Stanfill; son, Jimmy Gergen. Carol was a homemaker who always had fresh baked bread or warm cookies from the oven when the children arrived home from school. She attended all school events and holidays were very important times for the family to gather together. Christmas was always the favorite time of year from decorating the tree, attending midnight mass, and preparing the biggest family dinner of the year. In addition to her two daughters, Debbie McClellan and Roxana Smith (Philip), Carol is survived by 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. We invite friends and family to celebrate Carol's life on Friday, September 10th at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Following the memorial service, there will be a private graveside service for family members only.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
We are very sorry for your loss, Roxana. It is so difficult to lose one's mother - especially when she was devoted and loving like your mother was.
Jack & Jean Provines
Other
September 9, 2021
