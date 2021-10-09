Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Carol Olsen
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Carol L. Olsen, age 88, passed away October 8, 2021. She was born in Blue Rapids, Kansas, August 6, 1933, to the late Virgil and Lela (Hicks) Gunn. Carol graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1951. She was a member of P.E.O. International and Saint John Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Lorenz Feller and Harold Olsen. Carol is survived by her daughters, Lori Howell (Terry), Julie Driver (Randy) and Melinda Probst (Brian); grandchildren, Jenny Etter (Kenny), Tyler Driver (KayAnn), Mitchell Probst (Sara Wagner), Rachel Valdez (Ty), Mary Howell (Jose Ramirez) and Matthew Howell; great grandchildren, Blake, Paige, Keaton, Rylee and Brooks; special companion, Tommy Lang; sister, Connie Gries; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday October 12, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at Saint John Lutheran Church on Wednesday October 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment is in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Oct
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Rest in peace Grandma C, say Hi to my Daddy for me. Love you. Michele
Michele Milburn
Family
October 9, 2021
Love, Kari and Andrea Oehme
October 9, 2021
