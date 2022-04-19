Menu
Carol Perlberg
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 19 2022
9:00a.m.
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
Carol Perlberg, age 74, passed away April 15, 2022. She was born May 4, 1947 to Joseph and arlene (Owen) Pribyl in Council Bluffs, IA. Carol graduated from Thomas Jefferson Highschool in 1965. She married Edward in 1970, the couple raised 3 children. They were married 25 years until his passing in 1995. She worked at Risen Son for many years in the activities department. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Edward Perlberg; infant brother, Joseph Bruce Pribyl. Carol is survived by her children, Eric Perlberg (Heidi), Michelle Kaufman (Brian), Jason Perlberg (Sandie Williams); 8 grandchildren, Courtney (Matt), Connor (Emily), Cameron (Hailey), Jacob, Jared, Micheal (Mikayla), Devon, Derrick; 3 great grandchildren, Liam, Evan, Weston; brothers, John (Connie) Pribyl, Michael (LuAnn) Pribyl, Mark (Patty) Pribyl; sisters, Gloria (Keith) Kennedy, Marcia (Karl) Madden, Julie (Eddie) Bates, Laura (John) Wolff; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial Service was held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Visitation was held an hour prior to the service, also at the funeral home. Graveside Service will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
19
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Cedar Lawn Cemetery
1350 East Pierce Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
