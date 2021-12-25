Carolyn Ann Blue, age 82, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 21, 2021. Carolyn was born September 27, 1939, in Walnut, Iowa to the late Everett and Edna (Hansen) Hoover. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957. Carolyn married Robert D. Blue on August 8, 1957. They were blessed with three children. Carolyn lived a full life as a wonderful mother, loving wife, and homemaker. After her husband's passing she owned Bluffs Paving and Utility (formerly R.D. Blue Construction). Carolyn was a member of Council Bluffs Country Club (avid golfer), Red Hat Society and was a life-time member of the Elks Club. She loved to spend her time with friends and family, hosting pool parties at her and Bob's home, golf outings, traveling, and spending summer time at her condo in Okoboji, Iowa. Carolyn cared deeply for her family and showed them the meaning of kindness, happiness, and unconditional love. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Blue; daughter, Suzy Blue; son, Robert M. Blue; grandson, Robert G. Blue; step-father, Blackie Amen and half-brother, Lester Amen. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Karen (Ron) Waschkowski; grandchildren, Dylan (Stephanie) Waschkowski Nathan Blue all of Council Bluffs, James Casale of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ron (Suzanne) Waschkowski of Bellevue, Nebraska, Leah (Tony) Manzitto of Lincoln, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Aiden & Natalia Blue, Hadley & Harrison Waschkowski, Jimmie Casale, Lexeigh Casale, Arianna, Caleb and Blake Waschkowski, Reagan Winsor, Matthew, Phoebe, Elizabeth and Anthony Manzitto; brothers, Donnie Hoover, Tommy Amen, Marty (Theresa) Amen all in Florida; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral Service, Wednesday, 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with a lunch following at the Elks Club. Carolyn will be laid to rest on Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors
Project.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 25, 2021.