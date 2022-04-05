Carolyn Plumer, 95, of Glenwood, IA passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with Rev. Luke Kuenzli officiating. Private family burial will be in the Plumer Cemetery. Visitation will be held with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m., to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Carolyn and her family. Memorials are directed to St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola. Carolyn Martha Plumer was born in Graceville, MN on August 19, 1926 to Jacob H. and Martha L. (Steffens) Behrens. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Kensington High School in the Class of 1944 in Kensington, MN. She attended business college in St. Cloud, MN. She worked as a waitress until she began work at St. Cloud Auto Parts then moving to Alexandria, MN she worked at Gamble-Robinson Foods office and CAL Mechaelson Plumbing and Heating. In 1950 she moved to Council Bluffs and began work at Northern Natural Gas in Omaha. Carolyn enjoyed sewing, bowling and fishing. She met her husband in a mixed bowling league. She married Albert Plumer on September 26,1959 and moved to the farm near Glenwood. The couple was blessed with two sons, Clay and Jon. Carolyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola. She taught Sunday school and was active in the women's group. Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert; brothers, Wilbert and Vernon; sisters, Elvina Schultz, Arlene Ewald, LaVonne Rogneby; sister-in-law Deanna Behrens and brother-in-law George Winther. Carolyn is survived by Clay Plumer and Jon Plumer both of Glenwood, IA; grandson, Cyle Plumer and his wife Ashley of Omaha, NE and granddaughter Samantha Plumer of Sarasota, FL; great grandchildren, Brooks and Blaire Plumer; siblings Wayne Behrens of Susanville, CA Luella Long of Santa Cruz, CA and Kathleen Winther of Missouri Valley, IA; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of many friends.