Catherine Sue "Cathy" Bowlds age 66, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in her home in Council Bluffs, IA. She was born in Chicago, IL in 1954 a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA in 1972. She was a member of the United States Army from 1975 until 1978, stationed in Germany and played clarinet in the Army Marching Band. Since then, Cathy worked in accounting for various companies until finally retiring from the Internal Revenue Service in 2014. Her most enjoyable activity came as Director of a Duplicate Bridge Game in the American Contract Bridge League in the 1980s and 90s. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents William and Christine of Council Bluffs, IA and her Sister Kimberly (Reinheimer) of Winchester, VA. Cathy is survived by her son, Gregory of Council Bluffs, IA and her siblings, Christine (Jones) of Houston, TX, William and wife Wendy of Gainesville, VA, Karen (Wise) of Des Moines, IA, Douglas and wife Debbie of Leesburg, VA, Steve and wife Janice of Leesburg, VA, Daniel of Council Bluffs, IA, Jennifer and husband Robert (Connelly) of Council Bluffs, IA, and Carla and husband Robert (Bartman) of Grand Rapids, MI, brother-in-law James (Reinheimer) of Winchester, VA, and 19 nieces and nephews. Cathy touched many lives and will be missed!
I was very sad to hear of Kathy's passing. I recall the warmth Kathy and the entire Bowlds family showed me during the short time I spent at their home. My thoughts are with everyone at this time,
Sid Bradley
April 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and Prayers.
BRANDIS
March 31, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. I have fond memories of Cathy from our days playing in the A.L. high school band. I loved the way she smiled when she laughed. She was such a sweet girl with those big brown eyes and a great sense of humor. I never forgot her and thought of her often through the years. I am happy to know she continued playing the clarinet after high school. Rest In Peace, Cathy
Bob Matter
March 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss let us know if you need anything from us
Lori connelly
March 30, 2021
Cathy and I were great friends in the early 70s. Sadly lost contact after she joined the military. Prayers to the family. Sorry for your loss.