Catherine Sue "Cathy" Bowlds age 66, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in her home in Council Bluffs, IA. She was born in Chicago, IL in 1954 a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, IA in 1972. She was a member of the United States Army from 1975 until 1978, stationed in Germany and played clarinet in the Army Marching Band. Since then, Cathy worked in accounting for various companies until finally retiring from the Internal Revenue Service in 2014. Her most enjoyable activity came as Director of a Duplicate Bridge Game in the American Contract Bridge League in the 1980s and 90s. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents William and Christine of Council Bluffs, IA and her Sister Kimberly (Reinheimer) of Winchester, VA. Cathy is survived by her son, Gregory of Council Bluffs, IA and her siblings, Christine (Jones) of Houston, TX, William and wife Wendy of Gainesville, VA, Karen (Wise) of Des Moines, IA, Douglas and wife Debbie of Leesburg, VA, Steve and wife Janice of Leesburg, VA, Daniel of Council Bluffs, IA, Jennifer and husband Robert (Connelly) of Council Bluffs, IA, and Carla and husband Robert (Bartman) of Grand Rapids, MI, brother-in-law James (Reinheimer) of Winchester, VA, and 19 nieces and nephews. Cathy touched many lives and will be missed!



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 30, 2021.