Catherine Malcolm (Grant) Johnson passed away peacefully Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Taylor House, in Des Moines, IA. Catherine was born May 21, 1934 in Ames, IA to John Gray Grant and Muriel Hargrave (Shewan). She was united in marriage to James Norman Johnson on April 7, 1956 at the Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames, IA. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1988. They were married for 32 wonderful years, spending more than 20 of them together in Council Bluffs, IA. Catherine was happiest vacationing in Minnesota next to a lake, whether as a child with her parents on Woman Lake or later with her husband Jim, surrounded by family, at her sister's resort on Two Inlets Lake. She was a very talented artist both in painting and drawing, and as a singer. Her drawing led her to study architecture at Iowa State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. Catherine had an architectural drawing published by the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, IA and her work in multiple mediums was also a full-page feature in the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. She was the soprano soloist for the Iowa State Chorus and a member of Sigma Alpha Iota (International Music Fraternity) and also a long-time soloist for First Presbyterian Church choir in Council Bluffs. Though Catherine would have told you she never considered herself an athlete, she was a member of the Iowa State synchronized swimming team, The Naiads, and later a competitive league bowler. Socially she was a member of Pi Beta Phi at ISU, the Sunshine Circle, PEO, a chairman for The Iowa State Alumni Committee, and a member of the Council Bluffs Service League. She was also an avid bridge player. After graduating college, Catherine and James settled in Council Bluffs and started a family. She worked at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, NE for a few years but her love of being a stay-at-home mother eventually won out. When her children were older, she became a substitute teacher for their Lewis Central School District. Later in life she taught GED courses at Iowa Western Community College. Catherine is survived by her two sons and spouses; Grant and Jill (Ramthun) Johnson of Des Moines, IA and their children Derek (Cassie) Johnson and Brett Johnson, and Bruce and Christine (Toy) Johnson of New York City. She is also survived by her son-in-law Doug Schuster and his children Sarah (Brett) Myres (daughter Colbie), and Amy (Jesse) Kallechy. Her younger sister Sheila (Calvin) Moe of Nevis, MN also survives. In addition to her husband James, Catherine is preceded in death by her daughter Sheila Schuster in 2007, her older brother John A. Grant in 2003, and her parents. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA. Family services were held in Indianola. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Good Shepherd Fund at The Village 1203 North E Street, Indianola, IA 50125. To sign an online condolence, go to our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.