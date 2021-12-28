Menu
Cecil Dale Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Cecil F. Dale, Jr., age 85, of Persia, Iowa, passed away at his home on December 24, 2021. Cecil was born August 22, 1936 in Onawa, Iowa to the late Cecil F. Dale, Sr. and Violet B. (Ferdig) Ramsdell. He was a heavy equipment operator and business rep. for Local #571, I.U.O.E his entire working career retiring in 1992. Cecil was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. He was an avid golfer, played the harmonica, wrote songs and poems, loved country music and his hunting dogs. In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter, Jolene; step-son, George; sister, Bonnie and brother, Thomas. Cecil is survived by his wife Anna; children, Timothy, Tamara (Doug), Cecil, Jr., Belinda; step-children, Franklin, Joseph, and Maria; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack, David, Corky (Marie), Annie and Connie; nieces; nephews, and many friends. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
