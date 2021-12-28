Cecil F. Dale, Jr., age 85, of Persia, Iowa, passed away at his home on December 24, 2021. Cecil was born August 22, 1936 in Onawa, Iowa to the late Cecil F. Dale, Sr. and Violet B. (Ferdig) Ramsdell. He was a heavy equipment operator and business rep. for Local #571, I.U.O.E his entire working career retiring in 1992. Cecil was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. He was an avid golfer, played the harmonica, wrote songs and poems, loved country music and his hunting dogs. In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter, Jolene; step-son, George; sister, Bonnie and brother, Thomas. Cecil is survived by his wife Anna; children, Timothy, Tamara (Doug), Cecil, Jr., Belinda; step-children, Franklin, Joseph, and Maria; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Jack, David, Corky (Marie), Annie and Connie; nieces; nephews, and many friends. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army.