Cecilia "Sis" (Doty) Gittins, age 80, of Council Bluffs, passed away on March 10, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Sis was born on December 23, 1940, in Council Bluffs to Melvin Doty and Violette (Wilson) Emerine. Sis married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Gittins, on August 18, 1962 in Plattsmouth, Neb. They were married for 56 years. They were blessed with a daughter, Malissa. Sis was an avid bowler of many years as a member of both couples' and ladies' leagues and attended the ladies' city and state championship throughout her bowling career. She made many lifelong friends along the way. Sis and Dick enjoyed camping trips with friends and family at many county and state parks. Sis enjoyed many years of babysitting friends and family and was viewed as a second mother to many throughout her lifetime, always lending a listening ear and advice to whomever needed it. Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Gittins; mother, Violette (Wilson) Emerine; and father, Floyd Emerine. Sis is survived by brother, Dewayne (Carol) Doty of Council Bluffs; daughter, Malissa Gittins-Browning and husband Robert of Irmo, S.C.; grandchildren, Lilly Browning and Jackson Browning of Columbia, S.C., and Tristan Browning of Fort Mill, S.C.; nephews, Derek (Sue) Doty of Lee's Summit, Mo., Daren (Christy) Chrisinger of Cozad, Neb., and Jeff Doty of Council Bluffs; and many cousins. Sis was a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. Sis has been cremated and services will be held at a later date.