Cecilia M. Temme Ausdemore, age 99, of Neola, Iowa, passed away October 20, 2020 in Neola. Cecelia was born January 16, 1921 on the Temme family farm east of Petersburg, Nebraska to the late Bernard "Ben" and Christina (Niewo hner) Temme. At the age of 16, Cecilia and her sister Adeline traveled to Omaha to find work. Her travels took her to California to seek work eventually traveling to Neola in 1946 with her son Ron. It was Neola where she met her future husband, Ambrose Ausdemore. They were married on April 6, 1948. Ambrose and Cecilia were blessed with six children, Dale, Sharon, Karen, Marion, Lynn and Pam. Cecilia spent her years as a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and the Altar & Rosary Society. Cecilia had a deep passion for dancing and danced in Omaha several nights a week into her ninety's. In addition to her parents, Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Aus demore; granddaughter, Whitney Thonvold; grandsons, Jeff Scholl and Monte Temme; brothers, Joe, Dick and Bernard, Jr., sisters, Adeline Tisher and Bernice Seier. Cecilia is survived by her children, Ron (Diane) Temme of Hendersonville, N.C., Dale (Joy) Ausdemore of Council Bluffs, Sharon Felton of Neola, Karen (Wally) Scholl of Petersburg, NE., Marion (Bonnie) Ausdemore, Lynn Ausdemore all of Neola, Pam (Ed) Martin of Collinsville, Ok.; 23 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; her forever family, Jimmie Veik of Northglenn, Col. and Jan Ausdemore of Council Bluffs; sisters, Leona Seier of Albion, Neb., Lois Zegers of Petersburg, Neb.; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Temme of Paramount, Calif., Janet Buerer of Hastings, Neb., and many nieces, nephews, and dancing buddies. A private family funeral mass will be held on Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or to the Neola Fire and Rescue Department.