Celia O'Neal
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Celia M. O'Neal, age 66 of Des Moines, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her home. Celia was born on January 15, 1955 in Council Bluffs to the late Adolf and Mary (Anderson) Willers. Celia was preceded in death by her husband, James Walker in 2007; parents, Adolf and Mary; stepfather, Norman Anderson. Celia is survived by 3 sons, Philip and Michelene Willers of Des Moines; Shawnn and Amy O'Neal of Des Moines; Shanenn O'Neal of Council Bluffs; 3 daughters, Shanonn and Steve O'Neal-Dewitt of Springfield, NE.; Cristy O'Neal of Council Bluffs; Jennifer Racheal O'Neal of Council Bluffs; 18 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Theresa Betchel and Bonnie Bruce both of Council Bluffs. Visitation with family on Sunday from 2 to 4p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral Service on Monday at 11 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Burial in Garner Township Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
