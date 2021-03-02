Charlene P. Sulentic, age 69, passed away February 28, 2021 in Logan, Iowa. Charlene was born August 12, 1951, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late George and Ann (Stoddard) Dunning. She and husband Richard have been married for 53 years. Charlene served as Office Manager at Hill Brothers Trucking. Charlene was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Peggy Sulentic; brother Jimmy; and her parents. Survivors include husband Richard, Council Bluffs; son Jack, of Omaha; best friend Tina Lyons, Council Bluffs; grandchildren Jacklynn Sulentic, Raquel (Matt) Benke, Richard (Sady Nelson) Sulentic, Autumn Sulentic; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Moreland, Candace (Mike)Merrifield, all Council Bluffs, nieces and nephews. Charlene will be cremated with no services.