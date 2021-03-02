Menu
Charlene Sulentic
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Charlene P. Sulentic, age 69, passed away February 28, 2021 in Logan, Iowa. Charlene was born August 12, 1951, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late George and Ann (Stoddard) Dunning. She and husband Richard have been married for 53 years. Charlene served as Office Manager at Hill Brothers Trucking. Charlene was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Peggy Sulentic; brother Jimmy; and her parents. Survivors include husband Richard, Council Bluffs; son Jack, of Omaha; best friend Tina Lyons, Council Bluffs; grandchildren Jacklynn Sulentic, Raquel (Matt) Benke, Richard (Sady Nelson) Sulentic, Autumn Sulentic; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Moreland, Candace (Mike)Merrifield, all Council Bluffs, nieces and nephews. Charlene will be cremated with no services.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2021.
Rich, my sympathies in the passing of your wife of 53 years. Kudos for your longtime marriage. I am not certain that I knew Charlene, but you and I attended Rue grade school together. Sympathy to all of ur family.
Darcy (Mauer) M.
March 3, 2021
