Charles E. "Chuck" Calhoon, age 56, of Neola, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 25, 2021. Chuck was born April 6, 1964 in Council Bluffs to the late Larry G. and Frieda M. (Dreher) Calhoon, Sr. He graduated from Neola Tri-Center High School in 1985. Chuck was a passenger escort at Eppley Airfield for many years. He was of the Catholic faith. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Rod Calhoon, Teresa (Eldon) Hough, Larry Gene Calhoon, Jr., Jerry (Jamie) Calhoon, Kevin Calhoon, Laura (Ken) Levell, Eric (Janice) Calhoon; aunt, Fran (Joe) Minear; uncles, Paul (Gloria) Dreher and Joe Dreher; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Neola. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.