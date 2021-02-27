Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Calhoon
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Charles E. "Chuck" Calhoon, age 56, of Neola, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 25, 2021. Chuck was born April 6, 1964 in Council Bluffs to the late Larry G. and Frieda M. (Dreher) Calhoon, Sr. He graduated from Neola Tri-Center High School in 1985. Chuck was a passenger escort at Eppley Airfield for many years. He was of the Catholic faith. Chuck is survived by his siblings, Rod Calhoon, Teresa (Eldon) Hough, Larry Gene Calhoon, Jr., Jerry (Jamie) Calhoon, Kevin Calhoon, Laura (Ken) Levell, Eric (Janice) Calhoon; aunt, Fran (Joe) Minear; uncles, Paul (Gloria) Dreher and Joe Dreher; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Neola. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Neola, IA
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Neola, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.