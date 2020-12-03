Christi Ann Putnam, age 72, passed away on November 30, 2020. She was born on September 1, 1948 to the late Robert and Merle (Lamer) Rounds and raised in Walnut, Iowa. They moved to Council Bluffs when she was 8 and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1966. Christi married Rod Putnam in 1990. She was a navy wife, babysat, then had a successful career with the Ma Bell Companies for 30 plus years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Bud and Jennie Putnam; twin brothers, Keith and Kevin Rounds; brother-in-law, Joe Hughes; and grandson, Tristan Eggett. Christi is survived by her husband of 30 years, Rod; children, Rich Petry, Tiffany Eggett, Nicole (Chris) Rorebeck, Dustin (Diana) Putnam, Shyla (James) Shehan, Lindsay Putnam (Donald Leu); 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Bob (Joyce) Rounds, Diane Hughes, Rick Rounds, Jerry (Lisa) Rounds, Dave Putnam, Phyllis (Dennis) Boulais; numerous nieces and nephews; Abes Babes; Bunko pals; and golfing buddies. Memorial service is Saturday, December 5, 2020, 3 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the You Are Loved Fund c/o TS Bank.