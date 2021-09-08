Menu
Cindy Rodenburg
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Cindy Rodenburg, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Omaha, NE, September 5, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1953, to Bernie and Jacqueline (Kuhn) Gibbons in Council Bluffs, IA. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernie Gibbons and brother, Rick Gibbons. Cindy is survived by her husband Ric Rodenburg; mother, Jacqueline Gibbons; children, Jessica Irwin and Kristopher (Bri Smith) Rodenburg and Ryan (Jessica) Rodenburg; sister, Sheila Gibbons; mother-in-law, Betty Jean Rodenburg; grandchildren, Henry Rodenburg, Jackson Rodenburg, Ella Rodenburg; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, September 09, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss and for me to loose such a sweet friend.May God Bless you and heal your broken heart.
Carol Stone
Friend
November 13, 2021
Ric & Family, Please accept our condolences on the passing of Cindy. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Lake neighbors, Tim & Melinda
Tim & Melinda Teague
Friend
October 16, 2021
I am so sorry Ric for your loss! Prayers and Hugs to you and your Family!
Lori Eckrich
Friend
September 9, 2021
