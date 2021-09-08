Cindy Rodenburg, age 68, passed away peacefully at home in Omaha, NE, September 5, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1953, to Bernie and Jacqueline (Kuhn) Gibbons in Council Bluffs, IA. She was preceded in death by her father, Bernie Gibbons and brother, Rick Gibbons. Cindy is survived by her husband Ric Rodenburg; mother, Jacqueline Gibbons; children, Jessica Irwin and Kristopher (Bri Smith) Rodenburg and Ryan (Jessica) Rodenburg; sister, Sheila Gibbons; mother-in-law, Betty Jean Rodenburg; grandchildren, Henry Rodenburg, Jackson Rodenburg, Ella Rodenburg; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, September 09, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021. The family will direct memorials.