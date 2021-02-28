Clairene "Candy" Brittain, age 85, passed away peacefully in Council Bluffs, on February 26, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1935, to Claire and Lillian Wilson in Owatonna, Minn. Clairene lived in Council Bluffs her entire life. She enjoyed her family, and her pride and joy were her grandkids and great-grandkids. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by spouse, Harold Brittain. Clairene is survived by daughters, Mary (Rod) Anderson, Mickey (Bob) Lich, and Linda (Orlin) Kunz; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; and her loving dog, Scooter. Private family services will be at a later date.