Clairene "Candy" Brittain
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Clairene "Candy" Brittain, age 85, passed away peacefully in Council Bluffs, on February 26, 2021. She was born on July 4, 1935, to Claire and Lillian Wilson in Owatonna, Minn. Clairene lived in Council Bluffs her entire life. She enjoyed her family, and her pride and joy were her grandkids and great-grandkids. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by spouse, Harold Brittain. Clairene is survived by daughters, Mary (Rod) Anderson, Mickey (Bob) Lich, and Linda (Orlin) Kunz; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 brother; and her loving dog, Scooter. Private family services will be at a later date.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 28, 2021.
may the lord bless you and keep you always
pat mitchell
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shirley Chullino
March 1, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss. Candy was a nieghbor to me and many others. She was always a joy to visit with, and always had a smile that made others smile. Special people come along once in awhile, Candy was one. We will miss her greatly.
connie f belt
March 1, 2021
Mary and family, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Sending Prayers your way. Stay Strong.
Jenny Kerns Brooks ALHS71
February 28, 2021
I am sorry about your loss. Candy was so fun and full of life. We played cards together.
Leslie Fox
February 28, 2021
Mary I´m so sorry to read about your Mom passing. Thinking of you and your family. Your very fortunate to have had your Mom with you for such a wonder period of time.
Mary Ellen Stevens
February 28, 2021
