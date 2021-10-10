Mrs. Clara Fern (Beggs, Kahoe) Snodgrass, age 82, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. Clara, was born September 15, 1939 in Missouri, a daughter of Clifford and Straussie Beggs. Clara was preceded in death very early in life by her first husband Dean Ray Kahoe, they had four children together; Her Father, Clifford Beggss. Her mother Straussie Beggs, and two brothers Jerald Max Beggs and Clinton Beggs, and two sisters Rosalee Young and Charlene Kelley. Clara had re-married and was preceded in death by her husband Tom Allen Snodgrass, earlier this year. They had 9 children between the two of them. They had a true love story. The family is comforted knowing that they are together again. She was a devoted Christian and member to many churches. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, bird watching and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Clara loved being outside and watching nature. Clara is survived by two sons and two daughters Lester Kahoe of Council Bluffs, Harold Kahoe of Des Moines, Jeannie (Kahoe) Hyatt of Spencer, and Teresa (Kahoe) Collins of Des Moines, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister, Patricia (Beggs) Shea, and brothers Larry Beggs and Billy Beggs. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Visitation Friday, October 15, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room.