Clarissa King, age 99, passed away peacefully at Northcrest Living Center December 11, 2021. She was born June 19, 1922, to George "C.X." and Irene (Arnold) Smith in McEwen, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Verlow King; son, Ronnie King; infant daughters, Linda King and Joyce W. King; siblings, Robert Smith, Juanita Tucker, Francelia Honnaker, Itasca Hendrix, and Clarke Smith. Clarissa is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Charles) Nipper and Janice (Gary) Ehrens; grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, December 17, 2021. Memorials are suggested to the Daughters of the American Revolution Council Bluffs Chapter.