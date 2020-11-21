Claudine Williams, age 83, passed away at her residence on November 19, 2020. Claudine was born October 21, 1937, to the late John and Margaret (Thorpe) Greer. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School with the class of 1955. She was united in marriage to Richard C. Williams, on April 25, 1954. She worked for over 28 years at Donnelly Marketing. She is a member of Citylight Church. In addition to her parents Claudine is preceded in death by grandson, Justin Williams; husband, Richard 2013; sister, Mary Hunt. Survivors include her two sons Rick and MaryAnn, of Carson, IA., Rob and Renee, of Omaha, NE.; grandchildren and spouses, Shawna and Chris Hawkins, Amy Sump, Jamie and Rob Kubik, Sara Porter, Aaron and Rachel Williams, Tanya and Nick Adkins, Presley and Aaron Hartman, Matthew Williams, Alyssa and Daniel Schieldhorn, Ricky and Jordan Williams, Jordan and Kelli Williams; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; dear friends Tina Durham and Lena Schliep. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral service Monday 10:00 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery at a later date.