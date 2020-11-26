Claybourne A. Mass age 92, passed away November 23, 2020 at, CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Claybourne was born, April 20, 1928 in Kansas City, MO; to the late Adolph and Mary (Ott) Mass and proudly served his country in the US Army from 195-52 Korean Conflict. He worked at Ryder and PIE as a Service Techfor over 20 years. He is also preceded by son Randy Mass, sister Darlene and brother Harold. Survivors include his daughter Rose Doneson, Council Bluffs, grandchildren Laura Jean Nelsen, Clayton Todd Donelson, Shannon Nichole Waszgis and David James Claybourne Mass, great-grandchildren Carlee Nelsen, Cameron Pryer, Mason Donelson, Garett Nelsen, Annika Donelson and Briley Mass, sisters Frances (Ralph) Smith, Leona (George) Hollins. Graveside services Tuesday 2 p.m., at Ridgewood Cemetery. Military rites by Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at cemetery.