Cleda Palmer
FUNERAL HOME
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
Cleda Palmer, age 96, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Cleda is survived by her daughter Evelyn (Ray) Blanchard of Carson, Iowa; son, Jack (Phyllis) Miller of Henderson, Iowa; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Cleda was preceded in death by husbands, Jack Miller and Delbert Palmer; grandson Daniel Reason; and granddaughter DeAnna (Reason) LeKander. Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson, with Rev. Terry McClain officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the Memorial with the family present at 10 a.m., until service time.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Mar
30
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Mar
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
