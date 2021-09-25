Cleta Salyers, 97 of Red Oak, IA, formerly of Malvern, IA, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Survived by her sons, Randy (Marti) Salyers of Council Bluffs, IA, and Roger (Barb) Salyers of Malvern; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Jeanie Stocks of Webster City, IA, and Letha Jackson of Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern. Burial will be in the Malvern Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials or donations may be made to the "Fight Like Aubrey" fund at the Malvern Bank.