Clinton McDowell
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Clinton McDowell, age 67, passed away October 4, 2021. He was born August 3, 1954 to Ray and Sharon (Morford) McDowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by father, Ray McDowell; mother, Sharon McDowell; brother, Brian McDowell. Clinton is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Lewis) Like, Bobbi McDowell Polty; sons, Clinton McDowell, Christian (Clara) McDowell; sisters, Sindy (Shane) Booth and Lori McDowell; brothers, Jeff McDowell, Rick McDowell, Greg (Kim) McDowell; 20 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, October 11, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs
Oct
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church- CB
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
