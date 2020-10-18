Colleen A. McCall, age 90, of Council Bluffs, passed away on October 15, 2020, at Midlands Living Center. Colleen was born on April 25, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the late Leroy "Jack" and Gertrude (Brown) Lamont. She married Gordon McCall on October 15, 1949, in Salt Lake City. Colleen worked for People's Store, Walden's Bookstore and sold Avon for over 50 years. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Gordon McCall; daughters, Joyce (Dan) Winchester, and Cindy Fox; sons, Gary (Cheryl) McCall, Robert (Janice) McCall, and Brian (Susan) McCall, all of Council Bluffs; 22 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Hood of Ogden, Utah; brother, Paul (Cheryl) Lamont; sister-in-law, Peggy Wilson, all of Salt Lake City; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the EveryStep Hospice.