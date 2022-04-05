Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Connie Jones
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Connie J. Jones, age 77, of Council Bluffs, passed away April 4, 2022 at her home. Connie was born July 14, 1944 in Omaha, Nebraska. She attended Omaha Central High School Connie married Donald E. Jones on February 17, 1961 in Papillion, Nebraska. They were blessed with three children, Don, Rod and Tabatha. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, father Denzel Donaldson, Dick (stepfather) and Doris (Barker) Skoge; husband, Donald E. Jones in 2002 and sister Barb Higgins. Connie is survived by her children, Don Jones of Council Bluffs, Rod (Kimberly) Jones of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, Tabatha Jones-Petersen of Portland, Oregon; 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandchildren; sister, Grace (Charlie) Riggs of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5-7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
