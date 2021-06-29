Menu
Constance Kriegler
Constance D. Kriegler, age 92 of Council Bluffs formerly of Omaha, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Risen Son Christian Village. She was born on July 24, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. to the late Ralph and Julia (Moran) Mackay. Constance married John Kriegler on October 11, 1946. Constance worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Bergan Mercy Hospital for 20 years. She was preceded in death by husband, John Kriegler in 2003; Grandson, Jason Shriner; sister Georgiana. Survivors include daughter, Sharon Shriner; 2 sons, David and Kim Kriegler; Paul and Suya Kriegler; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. Cremation. Celebration of Life Visitation on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Memorials to St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss. Connie was the kindest and giving person I have ever known. My life was better for her being in it.
Linda Mitchell
Other
June 30, 2021
